COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State has only three players from Pennsylvania, and only one of them, OL Jonah Jackson, plays much. Jackson is a Rutgers transfer who made his first start for the Buckeyes against Rutgers last week.
Penn State has six players from Ohio, three of whom play key roles: starting quarterback Sean Clifford (Cincinnati), starting defensive tackle Antonio Shelton (Columbus) and Mike Miranda, part of a first-team platoon at right guard.
This doesn’t begin to quite reflect the never-ending recruiting battle between the two schools.
“Penn State and Ohio State are nose-to-nose not nationally, but on the east coast,’’ former Ohio State coach, now FOX TV analyst Urban Meyer said last week.
“We’re nose-to-nose with Penn State on every player, but not nationally. We battle against other schools in other states, but in that area, certainly we are on every top kid and so are they.”
Ohio State QB Justin Fields was originally a Penn State verbal commitment, then flipped to sign with Georgia, where he spent his true-freshman year at Georgia, where he grew up, before transferring to Ohio State.
Ohio State also has commitments from the top-ranked player in Pennsylvania in the Class of 2020, wide receiver Julian Fleming of Southern Columbia, and the top-ranked WR in the state in the class of 2021, Marvin Harrison, Jr. of St. Joseph’s Prep.
On the other hand, Penn State won a long and intense recruiting battle for Harrisburg linebacker Micah Parsons, now a sophomore game-changer, that involved the Buckeyes.
Given all that, this wasn’t as big a recruiting-visit weekend as you might think. Three prospects are making official visits, and another 14 2020 and 2021 verbal commits will attend the game, according to Cleveland.com.
“For a game like this, it’s very difficult to spend a lot of time with those guys, there’s just so much at stake, and I think most recruits understand that,” Day said. “They want to come and feel the atmosphere.
“It’s always risky,” Meyer said. “The team’s so good this year, but it’s risky when you bring in a bunch of recruits and you fail to win that game. But we haven’t had many of those around here. This is the marquee game of the season for Ohio State, and they’re going to do all they can.’’
And now, a musical interlude: They’re really into the marching band here. The band has a communications staff, which provides the media with an information sheet from which we have learned: Past Formation of the Week winners this season have included “Astronaut Planting Flag,’’ and “Gary the Snail.’’
Saturday’s halftime show was “Classical Toons,’’ including offerings from Rossini, Liszt, Strauss and Wagner. Formations included, “Arrow hitting apple atop person’s head,’’ and the immortal, “Elmer Fudd trying to ‘Kill the Wabbit.’ ’’
Signage: Seen around and above Ohio Stadium - “James Franklin asked Ukraine to look into Chase Young,’’ and “What are you waiting for Penn State honor Joe Paterno.’’