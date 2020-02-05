STATE COLLEGE - Penn State’s new offensive coordinator, like the one before him and the one before him, is a no-huddle guy.

“I never say never,’’ Kirk Ciarrocca said Wednesday, but added that, “If I was a huddle guy, (head coach James Franklin) wouldn’t have hired me.’’

Later in Wednesday’s press conference, Ciarrocca’s first at Penn State, came this exchange:

“Have you been asked about going under center?”

“Is that a hot topic?”

“That and the fullback.’’

“Oh, geez.’’

“Can we categorize that as a groan.’’

“Uh, a laugh.’’

If you expect Penn State’s offense to undergo a radical transformation this fall, you’re both unrealistic and likely to be disappointed.

Franklin embraced the spread, single back, no-huddle wave when he hired Joe Moorhead to run his offense after the 2015 season. Forty-two wins, a Big Ten championship and three finishes in the national top ten ensued.

So did head-coaching jobs for Moorhead and his understudy/successor Ricky Rahne. Enter Ciarrocca, who came from the OC’s job at resurgent Minnesota but had deep ties to Pennsylvania (he’s a Red Land High School grad) and within Franklin’s network of coaching friends.

Before the hire, Franklin and Ciarrocca didn’t really know each other. But Mike Santella, Franklin’s college roommate at East Stroudsburg, coached with Ciarrocca at Penn. Dave Brock, a close friend of Ciarrocca, coached with Franklin at Kansas State.

“Some of my closest friends in the profession are his closest friends,’’ Franklin said.

“He was able to talk to them, I was able to talk to them, kind of see if it made sense for each other. Being from Pennsylvania, and then, obviously, firsthand being able to watch the Minnesota offense go this year, I think that helped, too.’’

The Gophers won 11 games in 2019, averaging 34 points (21st in FBS) and 432 yards per game. They racked up nearly 500 yards against an elite SEC defense in a 31-24 defeat of Auburn in the Outback Bowl. Quarterback Tanner Morgan completed 18 of 20 throws for 339 yards in Minnesota’s 31-26 defeat of Penn State Nov. 9.

The Lions’ offense returns QB Sean Clifford, one of the country’s best tight ends (Pat Freiermuth), six of the top seven offensive linemen and a small battalion of running backs with elite talent.

If Ciarrocca - with new wide receivers’ coach Taylor Stubblefield - can figure out how to get the wideouts open and the ball in the hands, he, and the Nittany Lions, could be on the way to something special in 2020.

“At the end of the day, we have to throw and catch for a higher percentage,’’ Franklin said. “Need more production (from the WRs). That’ll be a focal point in the spring, this summer and again in the fall.’’

Slade in transfer portal: As Franklin was expressing mixed feelings (to be kind) about the NCAA transfer portal, 24/7 Sports was reporting Wednesday that Penn State RB Ricky Slade was entering the portal.

Slade, a junior from the Washington, D. C. area, was a five-star recruit. But he finished two seasons at Penn State with just 588 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He was clearly behind Journey Brown and Noah Cain on the RB depth chart.

Slade is the second Penn State five-star recruit, with wide receiver Justin Shorter, to enter the portal since the 2019 season ended. Shorter has transferred to Florida.

No deal yet: Franklin acknowledged that he has not yet signed his new, six-year contract, approved by Penn State’s Board of Trustees in December.

He added that there are “no hold-ups or concerns or issues, either party,” and that the new deal will be signed soon.

“It’s about language and making sure what Penn State is comfortable with and what we’re comfortable with,’’ he said. “That takes time. It takes lawyers that get involved and make sure everything is ironed out and both parties are protected, and then it’s signed.”