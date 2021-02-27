The most important thing college football coaches do is recruit. The second-most important thing is hiring assistants who can help them recruit.

In that context, consider the shuffling of James Franklin’s Penn State staff in recent days:

*Franklin fired offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and replaced him with Mike Yurcich.

*Tight ends coach Tyler Bowen left to join Urban Meyer with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Franklin promoted Ty Howle from offensive analyst to replace Bowen.

*Tim Banks, who had been co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach, left to become defensive coordinator at Tennessee. Franklin hired Anthony Poindexter, who held the same titles as Banks at Purdue, to replace him.

24/7 Sports reported Friday that veteran NFL offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has been hired to replace Howle as an offensive analyst.

*Kenny Sanders, who had been assistant director of player personnel for five years before going to Oregon as director of recruiting in 2019, returns to Penn State in a not-yet-announced position on the recruiting staff.

Yurcich is a hot name, having burnished a rep as a coach who can work with all kinds of quarterbacks at Oklahoma State, Ohio State and Texas.

National-class recruits know about him. Since Yurcich arrived in Happy Valley, Penn State appears to be at least have gotten in the conversation with kids like Malachi Nelson of Los Alamitos, Calif., the second-ranked pro-style QB in the class of 2023, who has offers from Alabama and Oklahoma.

Also on the radar: 2022 QB A. J. Duffy of Florida’s IMG Academy, and 2023 QBs Dylan Lonergan of Smallville, Ga. and Dante Moore of Detroit.

(Bear in mind that another 2022 QB, Central York’s Beau Pribula, is already committed.)

Of late, Penn State has gotten a surprising number of players from Michigan and, in particular, Detroit, notably WR K. J. Hamler. A major reason, supposedly, has been Banks, who is very wired into the Midwest and Michigan.

Poindexter is from Virginia, played there and spent 11 seasons coaching there. His hire, along with Sanders (from Owings Mills, Md.) may buttress Penn State in the Mid-Atlantic region it has long dominated.

For what its worth, Maryland, which bases all its recruiting in the Mid-Atlantic, put together a higher-ranked 2021 class than Penn State did.

The two classes Sanders was involved in at Oregon were ranked 11th and sixth nationally.

Howle is just 29. He played offensive line at Penn State from 2009-13, meaning his career spanned the Sandusky mess, and he played for Joe Paterno and Bill O’Brien.

Howle has been a grad assistant at N.C. State, an assistant at Western Carolina, and an offensive assistant - a sit-in-a-room-and-watch-film job - at Penn State. He has not recruited at anything like a Power Five level.

Among Bowen’s titles at Penn State, it should be noted, was offensive recruiting coordinator.

It’s still too early, of course, for all of the above to have had impact. For the moment, Penn State’s recruiting class of 2022 currently ranks fifth in the country, behind, in order, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia and Texas A&M.