STATE COLLEGE — Redshirt sophomore Journey Brown got his first career start at running back Saturday, after Ricky Slade started Penn State’s first two games.
No progress was made, however, in thinning the herd of four talented RBs vying for snaps and touches.
Brown had an 85-yard run that set up Penn State's first touchdown, and finished the day with 10 carries for 109 yards.
But two plays after Brown’s big run, true freshman Devyn Ford was in the game, and scored the TD.
Slade did little on the ground, but did have a key 40-yard pass reception.
The best series by an RB was probably turned in by another true freshman, Noah Cain, who pounded out 40 yards in six tries on the third-quarter drive that resulted in the winning TD, which he scored on a 13-yard run. But Cain sat out the Lions’ last two drives, when his physical style might have fit.
“We’ve got confidence in all four backs,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “They all did good things.”
He did admit, though, that, “we were saying on the headset that on that last drive, we probably should have had (Cain) out there. That would have been a good situation for his style of running.”
No comment
There were several officiating calls Saturday that were close, critical, strange, subject to review, or all of the above.
It's not clear that any of them were wrong, although most of them — including the two that were reviewed on video — happened to go against Penn State. It was very clear that Franklin didn’t want to talk about it afterward.
“Penalty battle … I’ll probably avoid that subject,” he said in his postgame press conference.
A critical and debatable kick-catch interference call, when Penn State’s Dan Chisena drilled Pitt returned Maurice Ffrench an instant after Ffrench caught a punt, led to a long, unhappy discussion between Franklin and the refs.
Asked if he had received an explanation of the call afterward, Franklin demurred.
“I’m not getting into officiating,” he said. “That’s a fine, if I say something the wrong way.”
Celebrity sightings
As expected, a number of Pitt-Penn State celebrities were on hand, and not just State College native Chris Fowler and Penn State national championship QB Todd Blackledge, who called the game for ABC.
Tony Dorsett, who led Pitt to the national championship and won the Heisman Trophy in 1976, was the honorary captain for the Panthers. Penn State’s honorary captain was Daryll Clark, who quarterbacked the 2008 Lions to the Rose Bowl.
Bo Nickal, a three-time national wrestling champion at Penn State, was turned loose on the field with a microphone during one time-out, which he used for a shout-out to his girlfriend, before proclaiming Penn State, “the best University in the world.”
On hold
The game was delayed for 40 minutes at the outset for severe weather. Both teams were ordered off the field during pregame warmups because of lightning in the area. There was a forecast of another storm about 40 miles away at kickoff, but only sporadic rain during the game.