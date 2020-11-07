STATE COLLEGE - In what may seem like a footnote given the mess on the field Saturday, Penn State also took it on the chin in the recruiting wars.

Derrick Davis, Jr., a 2021 safety from Gateway High in Pittsburgh, verbally committed to LSU over Penn State and Ohio State.

Davis is the top prospect from Pittsburgh at least since Penn State/Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders in 2017. Davis has scored 77 touchdowns in his career as a running back, return specialist, and multipurpose playmaker, but he’s being recruited for the other side of the ball.

Davis is the country’s third-ranked safety and Pennsylvania’s fourth-ranked player in his class. His top five included Clemson and Georgia, but Penn State and Ohio State apparently finished 2-3.

The Nittany Lions’ 14-member 2021 class ranks 31st in the country, according to the composite rankings compiled by 24/7 Sports.

There is good news, sort of, for Nittany Nation. Penn State’s 2022 class ranks third in the country in 24/7’s way-too-early rankings, behind LSU and Ohio State, which jumped to the top national spot when North Carolinas TE Benji Gosnell verbaled Tuesday.

NIT-NOTES: Former Penn State star Matt Millen did color commentary on Saturday’s game for Big Ten Network. Millen has been working regularly this season after recovering from amyloidosis, a rare disease in which an abnormal protein known as amyloid builds up in organs and can cause health issues, which in Millen’s case required chemotherapy and a heart transplant.

No word on what his alma mater’s performance Saturday did for Millen’s mental and emotional health. ….

WR Daniel George led Penn State on the field carrying an American flag to commemorate Military Appreciation Day.

George, who is from Fort Washington, Maryland, ran to the bleachers, where he handed the flag to his mother, Dr. Arlene George, who served in the U. S. Army. Veterans among the small crowd in the bleachers were recognized at halftime.