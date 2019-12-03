Penn State’s Micah Parsons is the Big Ten Conference Linebacker of the Year.
Parsons received the Butkus-Fitzgerald Award in voting by conference coaches and media. He is the only sophomore ever to receive the award.
Parsons, a blue-chip recruit from Harrisburg High School, had 95 tackles and 11 tackles for loss. He has led the Nittany Lions in tackles in both his college seasons.
Parsons and junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos made the first-team defense according to to the coaches and media.
Gross-Matos led Penn State with 8.5 quarterback sacks ands 11 TFLs.
Other Penn State honorees announced Tuesday:
DE Shaka Toney (second team coaches, honorable mention media), DT Robert Windsor (third team coaches, honorable mention media), LB Cam Brown (third team coaches, honorable mention media), CB Tariq Castro-Fields (honorable mention coaches, third team media), LB Jan Johnson (honorable mention coaches and media), S Garrett Taylor (honorable mention coaches and media), CB John Reid (honorable mention coaches and media), S Lamont Wade (honorable mention coaches and media), P Blake Gillikin (honorable mention coaches and media), return specialist KJ Hamler (honorable mention coaches and media) and K Jake Pinegar (honorable mention coaches and media) all earned All-Big Ten honors.
Gillikin is Penn State’s sportsmanship selection.
Ohio State DE Chase Young is the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. Coaches of the year were Minnesota’s P. J. Fleck (coaches) and Ohio State’s Ryan Day (media).
The offensive all-conference teams and award winners will be announced Wednesday.
Lions stay at No. 10, lose ground in Rose Bowl race: Penn State ranks 10th in the country in this week’s rankings by the college football playoff selection committee announced Tuesday.
The Lions were also 10th last week. Critically to Penn State's bowl possibilities, Wisconsin moved up four spots, from No. 12 to No. 8, after beating Minnesota 38-17 Saturday.
The Rose Bowl will invite the top-ranked Big Ten team that does not qualify for the playoff. Wisconsin plays No. 1 Ohio State for the Big Ten championship Saturday. If the Badgers win or even play a competitive game against the Buckeyes (who beat Wisconsin 38-7 Oct. 26), they likely lock up the Rose bid.
If the Rose Bowl doesn’t happen, the Orange, Cotton Outback or Citrus Bowls are on the table for Penn State.
The final playoff rankings will be announced at noon Sunday.
Menet staying, Gross-Matos leaving: Two Penn State players with eligibility for both the NFL draft and another year of college football announced their intentions Tuesday.
Gross-Matos said via Twitter he intends to declare for the draft and leave Penn State. Offensive lineman Menet, a fourth-year junior, said on Twitter he intends to stay.
Menet, from Exeter High School, is a two-year starter and co-captain.
After Penn State’s season finale with Rutgers Saturday, another draft eligible player, tight end Pat Freiermuth, announced he was staying in college in 2020.