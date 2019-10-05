STATE COLLEGE - It was great to be in Happy Valley for Nick Scott this weekend, with one small exception.
“I got off the plane here yesterday and went, b-r-r-r-r,’’ said Scott.
He’s an L.A. kid now.
Scott, the former Penn State safety and special teams ace, is starting on the kickoff, punt, kickoff-return and punt-return teams for the Los Angeles Rams.
“It’s really working out,’’ he said. “I’m loving every minute of it.’’
The Rams are off this weekend after playing Thursday night, so Scott was in town for Homecoming. He was introduced to the crowd during a TV time-out, and did one-arm push-ups on the field with the Nittany Lions mascot. They did 10 each.
“I like what I’m seeing with this team,’’ said Scott, who grew up in Lancaster. “There’s so much talent, and so many guys getting to play, and they’re all earning it.’’
Recruiting, (cont.): The seemingly endless parade of prospects, escorted to midfield for a moment with James Franklin before Saturday’s game, made one thing clear. This was a big recruiting weekend for Penn State.
That started Friday, when Franklin, offensive line coach Matt Limegrover in tow, helicoptered between Happy Valley, where State College High School was playing Harrisburg, and Lancaster County, where Manheim Township was visiting Warwick.
Warwick OL Nolan Rucci and Township WR Anthony Ivey both have scholarship offers from Penn State, as does Harrisburg OL Nate Bruce.
Penn State also got a verbal commitment Friday from KeAndre Lambert, a 4-star 2020 WR from Norfolk, Va. Lambert announced his choice at a pep rally at his high school, and then on twitter.
According to 24/7 Sports, Clemson was among the finalists, as were North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Duke. Lambert also had offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, USC, Michigan, Florida and Texas A&M.
Rayshaun Benny, a 4-star 2021 offensive lineman from Oak Park, Mich. received a Penn State offer Friday, Benny announced on twitter.
Benny, 6-4, 270, has a long and eclectic list of offers that ranges from Alabama State and Austin Peay to Ohio State and Georgia.
Nit-Notes: LB Cam Brown barely escaped an ejection when a targeting penalty, for a second-quarter hit on Purdue RB King Doerue, was overturned after a replay. Brown missed the first half of this season’s opening game with Idaho due to a targeting ejection in last season’s Citrus Bowl. ...
Before Purdue’s second-quarter TD, Penn State had scored 97 unanswered points. The Lions had held opponents scoreless since the second quarter of the Pitt game Sept. 14, a stretch of seven quarters.