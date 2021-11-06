By Mike Gross

mgross@lnpnews.com

COLLEGE PARK. Md. - There hasn’t been much time-management drama lately, but peace in our time ended late in the first half Saturday.

After Maryland scored a TD, missing the extra point, to pull within 7-6, Penn State took over on their 25 with 1:15 left on the clock and three timeouts in hand.

The first play was a John Lovett run for five yards - OK, so they’re letting the clock run. Pretty timid, but whatever.

Then Lovett again for five yards and a first down. Then an incomplete pass that had no chance. Then Lovett again for six yards (tick, tick, tick, …), and Lovett again for seven (TICK, TICK, TICK, …).

And then Penn State called time. With three seconds left, on its own 48. And Maryland getting the ball first to start the second half.

And then Clifford took a knee and let the half end. Boos.

Why?

“We were going to run the time off the clock,’’ Franklin explained. “Obviously we weren’t playing great. And then we got a couple plays and moved the ball a little bit, so we thought about taking some shots. So we called a time out, had a discussion of what we wanted to do, and decided it wasn’t the right thing.’’

It ended up being a non-factor in the game. Franklin suggested the whole thing was part of Penn State media relations.

“I just want to make sure you guys have enough things to talk about and argue about and criticize,’’ he said.

“Without that, what would you guys have done at halftime?”

Injury update: Penn State played without two important defensive utility men, LB/end Jesse Luketa and DB/LB Jonathan Sutherland, due to injuries. They both made the trip, however.

“We decided to bring them because their leadership is unbelievable,’’ Franklin said. “We’ve had a lot of that issue. Hopefully we get those guys back next week.’’

…

DT Derrick Tangelo, the Duke transfer who has become indispensable with the season-ending injury to DT P/J. Mustipher, got banged up and left the game for a stretch. The injury appeared to happen in the first quarter, but Tengleo played most of the second half.

R-freshman Coziah Izzard started at DT alongside Tangelo and appeared to play more than usual. There was even a sighting of Fred Hansard, a fifth-year senior who’s never gotten much traction. Hansard has no stats, although he was fortunate to avoid a penalty when he shoved a Maryland player as he careened out-of-bounds along the Penn State sideline.

Speaking of traction, R-freshman wideout Melick Miega seems to be getting some. He had just one catch for three yards, but was out there quite a bit, especially in the first half.