As if in a determined gesture to normalcy, college football preseason rankings have shown up on schedule.

As might be expected, Penn State is generally seen as a top 10 team, if not quite a college football playoff contender.

The king of the preseason magazines, Phil Steele, has the Nittany Lions ranked 10th in the country and second in the Big Ten. Steele has Ohio State, the team Penn State has to get past in not just its conference but its division, ranked No. 1 in the country.

The Sporting News has Penn State ninth and Ohio State second, behind Clemson.

Wayne Staats of NCAA.com has the Lions eighth, and the Buckeyes second, behind Clemson.

24/7 Sports has Penn State sixth and Ohio State first.

ESPN’s power ratings, on a purely statistical formula, has the Lions ninth, Ohio State second and, interestingly, Wisconsin fourth.

That’s the only ranking we’re aware of that has a Big Ten team other than Ohio State ahead of Penn State.

The Nittany Lions finished 10th in the playoff committee ranking last year, after an 11-2 season that included a win in the Cotton Bowl.

And now, actual football practice: Penn State’s preparation for the 2020 football season (assuming, as always, that there is one), moved into a new stage Friday.

This stage will be a lot more like football practice and a lot less like a group exercise class.

The new stage, which the NCAA is calling “Summer Access with Walk-Throughs and Meetings,’’ continues through Aug. 6. It permits 20 hours per week of activity, broken down as follows:

*Eight hours per week of weight training, conditioning and film review.

*One hour per day (up to six hours per week) of meetings, which may be whole-squad, position-group, or one-on-one.

*One hour per day (up to six hours per week) of walk-throughs, which may include a football.

The last part, the walk-throughs, may be the most important for Penn State, which is breaking in four new assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarocca, and installing a new offense.

The Nittany Lions have been schooled on the new stuff remotely, on computer screens, but they haven’t physically done any of it yet.

The preseason practice phase begins Aug. 7, about a week earlier than usual. It begins with five days of acclimatization Aug. 7-11. The in-season schedule begins Sept. 5, and is essentially unchanged from the past, even though Penn State won’t play a game until Sept. 26.

LBU?: Penn State’s best position-group is running back, where Journey Brown emerged late last season as a star from a blue-chip committee long on talent and potential.

But Penn State is still known as Linebacker U., and there’s reason to believe to 2020 LBs can live up to the rep.

“I feel like we’re one of the best, if not the best, linebacker rooms in the country,’’ Ellis Brooks, the probable starter at middle LB if and when the 2020 season starts, said during a remote interview Thursday.

He supposed to say that, of course. But, as you know, junior Micah Parsons heads into the season considered the top LB, and one of the top handful of players, in the country.

Brooks, a redshirt junior who emerged last season, figures to share the middle LB with Jesse Luketa, an athletic junior who showed promise, mostly on special teams, a year ag.

The other LB spot figures to go to sophomore Brandon Smith, who was almost as elite a recruit as Parsons and flashed brilliance as a big, fast, explosive true freshman.

“If you play linebacker here, you definitely have a reputation to uphold,’’ Brooks said. “You live with that monster day in and day out. We take it very seriously.’’

Watch list of watch lists: Watch lists for awards are a college football summer tradition. Of sorts.

Anyway, many Penn State players have appeared on many such watch lists. The following, we believe, are all of them as of Saturday:

Maxwell (most outstanding player): Micah Parsons, Journey Brown.

Danny Wuerffel (community service): Sean Clifford.

Bednarik (defensive player): Micah Parsons.

Butkus (linebacker): Micah Parsons.

Biletnikoff (receiver, whether WE or TE): Pat Freiermuth.

Doak Walker (running back): Journey Brown, Noah Cain.

Hornung: (most versatile player): Journey Brown.

Lott Impact Trophy (defensive player): Micah Parsons.

Groza: (kicker) Jake Pinegar.

Mackey (tight end): Pat Freiermuth.

Nagurski: (defensive player): Micah Parsons, Shaka Toney.

O’Brien (quarterback): Sean Clifford.

Thorpe (defensive back): Lamont Wade.