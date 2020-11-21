STATE COLLEGE - Isaiah Humphries is back in the news, which is bad news for James Franklin and Penn State.

Humphries, a former Penn State player who left the school in December of 2018 and transferred to the University of California, sued Penn State in January, alleging he was subject to hazing of a violent and sexual nature while part of the football program.

The case has not been settled or litigated, and Penn State and Franklin filed a motion to dismiss last week.

On Friday, ESPN.com reported on a draft of a report that was part of an inquiry into assault allegations within the football program related to the suit.

In the report, Humphries alleges Franklin told him not to talk to police following a fight with star linebacker Micah Parsons that involved punching, choking and a knife being pulled.

Penn State University, Franklin and former Penn State defensive lineman Damion Barber are the parties being sued by Humphries. Also named in the complaint, as participants in the alleged hazing, are Penn State players, Micah Parsons, Yetur Gross-Matos and Jesse Luketa.

"Franklin has made it clear that he did not instruct Mr. Humphries to avoid contacting authorities," Penn State said in a statement to ESPN.

"We believe the claims relating to Coach Franklin have no merit, and we will continue to defend him vigorously.’’

NIT-NOTES: From the when-it-rains-it-pours dept., the No. 1-ranked player in the high school class of 2022, Texas QB Quinn Ewers, committed to Ohio State last week.

Saturday’s PIAA Class 6A state championship game will provide an interesting, if meaningless, skirmish in the endless Buckeyes vs. Nittany Lions recruiting battle. Central York, with Penn State 2022 QB recruit Beau Pribula, will face national power St. Joseph’s Prep of Philadelphia, with 2021 Ohio State QB recruit Kyle McCord.

McCord had six touchdown passes in the first half of Saturday’s 51-43 semifinal win over Souderton. St. Joe’s led 51-7 early in the third quarter before pulling many starters.

Central York, coached by ex-Lebanon High coach Gerry Yonchiuk, erased a 14-0 deficit to defeat Erie McDowell, 37-21. ….

The Nittany Lions wore their “Generations of Greatness,’’ uniforms Saturday. Not a radical departure, just stripes down the side of the pants and numbers on the helmets.

Penn State has worn the unis twice before, and had been 2-0 in them before Saturday.