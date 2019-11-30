STATE COLLEGE - “I’m hoping this is going to be over very quick,’’ James Franklin said Saturday.
He wasn’t talking about his postgame press conference. He was talking about speculation connecting Franklin with other coaching jobs, including Florida State and USC.
This isn’t new, of course, to Franklin or his players.
“At the end of the day it’s a business,’’ linebacker Micah Parsons said. “I’m the first person to say you’ve got to do what’s best for you.’’
Franklin insisted what’s best for him is staying around.
“I love Penn State, our love our players and I love what we’re doing here,’’ Franklin said. “I don’t see that changing any time soon.’’
One way for it to be over very quick, of course, is for Franklin to actually receive a much-rumored contract extension from Penn State.
“Hopefully this will all be over very quickly,’’ he repeated.
Nit-Notes: Tight end Pat Freiermuth announced via twitter after the game that he will be returning to Penn State next season for his junior year.
“The brotherhood and family atmosphere in this program is something that I am not ready to leave,” Freiermuth wrote.
Although he didn’t so much Saturday, Freiermuth has established himself as one of Penn State’s best players and one of the best at his position in the country.
He is NFL-draft eligible as a sophomore because he did a year at a prep school after high school. College players are draft-eligible three years after their high school class graduates. …
Franklin said the pre-game plan (assuming a safe lead) was to go into victory formation in the final minutes and get a bunch of rarely-used seniors on the field, including beloved program leader Michael Shuster, a fifth-year senior QB from Camp Hill.
“There’s also that fine line that we have some young players who we want to give some experience to as well,’’ Franklin said. “Sometimes you have some plans, and you start thinking in another direction. We probably should have.’’ ….
Nunzio Campanile, Rutgers’ interim head coach, may have head-coached his last college game Saturday. The former tight ends coach was given the job when Chris Ash and offensive coordinator John McNulty were fired Sept. 29.
Rutgers’ next HC is still unknown, and Campanile is, at least in theory and candidate.
“I’m proud of them,’’ he said of his players after Saturday’s game, before a handful of media members and with Pat Hobbs, Rutgers’ beleaguered athletic director, looking on.
“They managed to stick together. They were collateral damage in a bunch of media stuff they had no control over. They drowned out a lot of the noise and played for each other.’’
Asked what he’ll do next, he said, “Give everybody tomorrow off. After that, I have no idea. We’ll see what happens.’’