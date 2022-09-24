To borrow from Christopher Walken, Penn State has a fever, and the prescription is more Chad Powers.

Powers is Eli Manning in disguise, an alter ego character who made a faux attempt to try out for the Nittany Lions as a walk-on quarterback last month for a segment of Manning’s “Eli’s Places,’’ video series.

The segment hit last week, and Manning promoted it on “The Tonight Show,’’ with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday.

“I would have made the team,’’ Manning told Fallon, “but I didn’t have any eligibility left.’’

Before Saturday’s game, Medlar Field, the baseball stadium across the street from Beaver Stadium, was set up for fans to try to beat Powers’ 40-yard dash time, a bovine 5.49 seconds.

In a timeout during the game, Manning appeared on the stadium video boards and led a “We are,’’ chant.

Penn State is marketing three varieties of Chad Powers t-shirts, at $25, with $15 of that going to the team's run-on players through an NIL initiative.

Views of video clips of Powers’ “tryout,” now number in the millions. It has been reported by the entertainment and pop-culture site TMZ (so you know it must be true), that Omaha Productions, owned by Eli’s brother Peyton, has received offers for larger projects based on the character, including a “Ted Lasso”-type TV series.

Beer at the Beav: No, you can’t buy a beer within Beaver Stadium. Yet.

It’s coming, though. Penn State announced Friday that its Board of Trustees voted to approve alcohol sales at football games.

It is expected to begin this season.

Details: It’ll beer beer only, in 16 oz. cans, $10 for one of three domestic brands, $12 for one of two import or craft brews.

*Fans who are 21 must wear wristbands, and sellers will verify IDs for every transaction.

*Sales will be limited to two drinks per purchase, and all sales will end when the third quarter ends.

*Beer stations will be placed “strategically," around Beaver Stadium to expedite sales. Part of the strategy - no station will be anywhere near the student section.

Five BOT members reportedly voted against the proposal. About half of FBS schools, and eight Big Ten members, currently sell alcohol at football games.

A press release cited studies that show controlled alcohol sales contribute to a decrease in alcohol-related incidents at games, including reported reductions in such incidents of 87 percent at the University of Texas, and 71 percent at the University of Maryland.

Penn State holds liquor licenses for Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Beaver Stadium, Pegula Ice Arena, the Penn State Golf Courses and the Bryce Jordan Center.

Nit-Notes: Keyvone Lee, who started the season as the starting running back, seemed to have been banged up in the Auburn game and had limited participation in practice this week. He dressed Saturday but did not appear in the game. Freshman Kayrton Allen and Nick Singleton did al the work. …

DLs Smith Vilbert and Coziah Izzard, both expected to be rotation players coming into the season, still haven’t appeared in a game. ….

The 1982 national championship team was honored at halftime. Fifty-three of them showed up, including Mike Zordich, who had to be there, since he’s a Central Michigan assistant coach. Zordich, an All-American safety in 1985, was a freshman in ‘82.