STATE COLLEGE - Penn State will apparently play at least one more game.

No one, as this is written, knows where, when, or against whom.

“I don’t think it’s right,’’ James Franklin said Wednesday.

The Big Ten Conference has planned a “plus-one,’’ round of games for Dec. 18-19. East Division champion Ohio State will play West champ Northwestern for the conference title Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The other plus-ones will supposedly be based on the division standings - East No. 2 will play West No. 2, etc. The league announced last week that all of those games would be played at on-campus sites.

But the Big Ten also said, when it concocted its season-in-a-pandemic plan in September, that it might try to avoid plus-one matchups that would be repeats of regular-season games.

Add in the thoroughly unbalanced standings; only three Big Ten teams will have played all eight games through Saturday, and three others will have played only five. Weirdly, 10 of the conference’s 14 members went into Saturday with exactly two wins. It’s not only unclear how divisional rankings will be figured, but even if divisional ranking will be the criterion for the plus-one matchups.

The Big Ten plays nine conference games every year. Each division gets five home games in alternate years. This is supposed to be the East’s year to get five.

Franklin said he was told last week that would indeed be the case - the East would host every plus-one game.

“Then I heard today that that might not be the case,’’ Franklin said.

The Big Ten has established a pattern, in 2020, of making rules and then changing them. That might be happening here. There are reports that some schools have asked the league to schedule, for their plus-one, a rivalry game, within their division, that otherwise didn’t get played. There are also reports that milder-than-expected weather forecasts, particularly in the Midwest, could factor into schedule-making. Obviously, TV scheduling will be a factor.

If Penn State hosts week nine, there will be no spectators at the game, due to Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions announced Thursday. But if Penn State travels, it might be to a stadium that allows players’ parents to attend. Except that it’s tough to make travel plans when you don’t know where you’re going a week (or less) ahead of time.

“I don’t think it’s right,’’ Franklin said, repeatedly.

The league is expected to announce week-nine matchups Monday.

Penn State is bowl eligible because everyone is. Not everyone is interested. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi announced last week that his players voted not to play in a bowl. Boston College has also opted out.

Narduzzi seems more than OK with it.

"I've always been proud to be Pitt's head football coach,’’ he said. “That pride was especially great in working with this 2020 team. They have my eternal gratitude and respect.’’

If Franklin’s players are as weary of all this as he obviously is, it’s possible they will make a similar choice.