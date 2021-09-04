By Mike Gross

MADISON, Wisc. - Last year, Penn State had a kicker-by-committee situation, with Jordan Stout handling kickoffs and longer field goals and Jake Pinegar handling shorter field goals and extra points.

Stout, a fifth-year senior, has apparently won the entire kicking job as well as retaining punting duties.

One of those things worked great Saturday. The other, not so much.

Stout punted five times for 261 yards. His punts boomed and hung in the air forever. He uncorked one for the Penn State 24 that flew inside the Wisconsin 5 and bounced into the end zone; that kick was officially 55 (should have been 56) yards because of the touchback but was actually a 76-yarder.

When Penn State was doing nothing offensively in the first half, Stout continually turning field position over was critical to keeping the Lions afloat.

But Stout missed a 23-yard field after Penn State had come up with a solid drive answering Wisconsin’s first touchdown. The kick would have given Penn State a 10-7 lead in the third quarter.

Stout also missed an extra point after Noah Cain scored what turned out to be the winning TD with 9:17 left.

“The extra point probably gave me as much, what do they call that? … agita, as anything,’’ said coach James Franklin after the game. “I think we kicked the laces but, but still, we should be able to make the extra point.’’

Asked if Pinegar was unavailable, Franklin said simply, “No, he was available.’’

RUCCI UPDATE: Wisconsin tight end Hayden Rucci, a Warwick High School graduate, was oddly not on the Badgers two-deep headed into the game. During the game, he appeared to play essentially the same role for he did last season, getting snaps on offense in two-tight end sets and on special teams.

He did not record any stats, but was in the game at some key moments.

Rucci’s brother Nolan, a true freshman five-star offensive line recruit, was in uniform for his first college game but, as expected, did not play. Rucci will likely be redshirted.

The brothers together for the first time in a college game brought a group of Rucci’s family members and friends from Pennsylvania and elsewhere to the game.

NIT-NOTES: Hakeen Beamon, expected to be a rotation player at defensive tackle, did not make the trip for Penn State. No reason was given.

Duke transfer Derrick Tangelo and R-freshman Amin Vanover got most of the work at tackle opposite P.J. Mustipher, although neither player was credited with a tackle. …

The two Lancaster Countians in Penn State’s program, Manheim Township QB Evan Clark and Warwick TE Grayson Kline, did not make the trip to Wisconsin. Clark is a true freshman, Kline a fourth-year junior. ...

Everything is too long, revisited: One team ran the ball nearly 60 times, and had the ball for just under 40 minutes, and this was still a nearly four-hour football game, which ought to be impossible.