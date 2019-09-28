COLLEGE PARK Md. - The only negative for Penn State in Friday’s romp was star linebacker Micah Parsons being ejected from the game for targeting in the first quarter.

Parsons will not miss any further game time due to the penalty. Had it occurred in the second half, he would have had to sit out the first half of Saturday’s game with Purdue.

Still, it was a bad play, clearly a late hit on Maryland QB Josh Jackson with no apparent attempt by Parsons to avoid the high impact that compels officials to consider a targeting call.

“We all know, you better tackle from the chest down in football now,’’ coach James Franklin said. “And it wasn’t like a big hit. But he didn’t even try to go down, chest or lower.’’

Parsons seemed OK in the aftermath. During the game, he tweeted, “My boys taking care of business regardless!! #love! #WeAre.’’

NEXT?: Logistical fallout from playing Friday night continues, but that could be a good thing.

Franklin said he’ll recruit all day Saturday, while the rest of the staff will spend three hours Saturday grading film. Otherwise, the players and assistant coaches will get Saturday off and a jump on Purdue prep, since the film-grading will be done when the coaches reconvene Sunday.

The team will practice Sunday as usual, and be back on a normal game-week schedule.

“We talked about handling (a Saturday off) the right way,’’ Franklin said. “Go enjoy yourself and have fun but do it the right way, (so that) come Sunday, we’re more recovered that we normally would be.’’

NIT-NOTES: The 59-0 blowout spun off some impressive numbers. Penn State QB Sean Clifford finished 26 of 31 passing for 398 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 54 yards and a score.

Clifford’s 287 passing yards at halftime are a school record. Thirteen Penn State players caught passes.

Penn State gained 619 yards, its third-most in a Big Ten game, and allowed 128, its second fewest in a Big Ten game.

Over their last three meetings, Penn State has outscored Maryland 163-6. Over the last two at College Park, it’s 125-3. The Lions have not allowed a Maryland touchdown since the second quarter of a 38-14 win in 2016, a stretch of 14 quarters.