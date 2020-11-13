When: Noon Saturday.

Where: Memorial Stadium (85,458).

TV: FS1 (Brian Custer play-by-play, Robert Smith color).

2019 records: Penn State 11-2, 7-2 Big Ten, Nebraska 5-7, 3-6 Big Ten.

Last week: Nebraska lost 21-13 at Northwestern. Penn State lost 35-19 at home to Maryland.

Series and last meeting: Nebraska leads, 9-8. Penn State won the last meeting, 56-44 at Beaver Stadium Nov. 17, 2017.

Coach: Scott Frost, third year at Nebraska (9-17), fifth year overall (28-24).

Nebraska’s best player: WR Wan’Dale Robinson on offense, LB Collin Miller on defense.

Injury update: For Nebraska, starting center Cameron Jurgens is questionable with an undisclosed injury, and starting TE Jack Stoll is questionable with a knee injury.

Penn State remains without its top two running backs, Journey Brown and Noah Cain. Brown announced Wednesday is football career is over due to a heart condition. Cain is out for the season with an undisclosed injury.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a three-point favorite. The line opened at Penn State -4.

Outlook/notes: These programs have a combined 1,800 wins; only six FBS programs have more. Rarely has either been more in need to add one to its total. COVID-19 is, of course, part of the story. Nebraska had its scheduled Oct. 31 meeting with Wisconsin cancelled due to positive tests within the Wisconsin program. Penn State’s opponent last week, Maryland, won’t host Ohio State this week due to positive tests within its program. Penn State coach James Franklin said his team did not have positive tests as of Wednesday.

Nebraska has a quarterback issue, since Frost pulled three-year starter Adrian Martinez after he threw an interception in the Northwestern end zone last week. Backup Luke McCaffrey completed 12 of 16 passes for 93 yards and an interception, with 49 rushing yards on eight carries, but the offense did not score with him in the game.

The Huskers are averaging just 15 points per game, although against good defenses (Ohio State and Northwestern).

Frost hasn’t committed to a starter for Saturday, although he said, “I wouldn’t read too much into,’’ his playing McCaffery after the game.

In a 52-17 loss to Ohio State, Martinez and McCaffrey alternated at times and occasionally played in the same backfield.

Penn State QB Sean Clifford has also struggled at times, and coach James Franklin said this week backup Will Levis will have a bigger role going forward.

Penn State also shuffled personnel within a struggling offensive line during the Maryland game.

Lot of moving parts here, on both sides, and many of them moving in a wobbly, disjointed fashion. Tough call.

Prediction: Nebraska 30, Penn State 28.