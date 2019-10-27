EAST LANSING, Mich. - Admit it, Nittany Nation. You didn’t see this coming.

You figured 2020 was going to be the year.

For 2019, from the relaxed perspective of the summer, you probably figured going 9-3 would have been plenty good enough.

If you indulged in the fool’s errand of going through Penn State’s schedule game-by-game, when you got to the three-game stretch of at Iowa, Michigan, at Michigan State, you probably winced a little.

No way they’re getting through that unblemished.

But these athletic, deep and still relatively young Nittany Lions have now upped the ante and raced ahead of the curve.

The reality of 8-0, a No. 5 national rank, and what those numbers have set the table for, has of course already been processed by a fan base that, being a fan base, always wants more.

You can talk about play-calling and offensive lulls and flaws. But Penn State is better and further along than any reasonable person could have thought. This season has already been special.

“As much as I want everybody to take it one game at a time,’’ coach James Franklin said, “every one of our 700,000 alumni and every one of you guys looked at this three-game stretch and knew it was going to be a real challenge. For us to get through it and get to the bye week is really important.’’

As you may have heard, before Saturday Penn State was 1-4 against Michigan State in the Franklin Era.

It was also 1-4 against Ohio State and Michigan, the other programs the Nittany Lions have to get past in the Big Ten East, but those programs had, until very recently, a recruiting edge.

Sparty is the one that really grated.

Franklin said last week that, “I know, as coaches, we looked at this in the offseason and said, enough’s enough.’’

His players concurred.

“It’s a retribution year,” linebacker Micah Parsons said. “We’re trying to redeem all the close ones we lost. I think we’re a better team right now than in previous (years), and we’re just going to keep gaining and growing. The sky’s the limit for us right now.”

The Iowa and Michigan games has been physical scraps. Michigan State came into Saturday on a two-game losing streak but also off a bye week. The Spartans’ shot at an upset was based on a familiar parsing of the ebb-and-flow of a football season and its psychology. The Lions had spent a ton of capital - physical, mental and emotional - the previous two weeks. Michigan State looked and sounded and felt like the dreaded trap game.

Franklin said he did modify practice to keep bodies fresh. As for the intangibles, “We’re definitely aware of it,’’ he said, “but we didn’t address it.”

It wasn’t perfect. It didn’t have to be, because the remarkable truth that’s dawning - Penn State is loaded. All those athletes are pushing each other forward.

As Mike Poorman of Statecollege.com pointed out Saturday, Penn State is 8-0 for only the third time in the Big Ten era (the others were 1994 and ‘99).

Winning the games, of course, is the important part. But beyond that, now other people’s schedules are helping.

Penn State’s win at Michigan looks better since the Wolverines blasted No. 7 Notre Dame Saturday.

One of the five teams ranked ahead of Penn State, Oklahoma, lost Saturday. The first college football playoff rankings are announced Nov. 5. Penn State doesn’t play between now and then, so surely won’t be ranked lower than fifth.

Penn State is at Minnesota Nov. 9, the same day Alabama plays LSU. According to ESPN, it’ll be the first time two games involving 8-0 teams were played on the same day. Ever.

It’s possible, although by means means a given, that with a win that day Penn State would jump over the Bama-LSU loser to the top four for the first time in the five-year history of the playoff.

It’s also possible that all of the above could happen and the Lions would still be a two-score underdog at fearsome Ohio State week 11.

Still, a New Year’s Six bowl is looking more like the floor for this season than the ceiling.

And 2020 still looks like the year.