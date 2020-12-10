When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Beaver Stadium.

TV: ESPN (Dave Fleming play-by-play, Rod Gilmore color, Paul Carcaterra sideline).

2020 records: Penn State 2-5, Michigan State 2-4.

2019 records: Penn State 11-2, 7-2 Big Ten, Michigan State 7-6, 4-5 Big Ten.

Last week: Penn State beat Rutgers 23-7 on the road. Michigan State lost at home to Ohio State, 52-12.

Series and last meeting: Michigan State leads 17-16-1. Penn State won the last meeting, 28-7, Oct. 26, 2019.

Coach: Mel Tucker, 2nd year (7-11), first at Michigan State (2-4).

Michigan State’s best player: When in doubt, go with a veteran LB in the middle of everything - Antjuan Simmons has 65 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, a sack and two fumble recoveries.

Injury update: The Spartans are pretty depleted, if you count opt-outs and suspensions as well as injuries. The big one is starting QB Rocky Lombardi, who appeared to hit his head while being sacked last week, was replaced by R-freshman Payton Thorne and didn’t return. His status is still up in the air.

For Penn State, some internet sites are listing freshman RB Keyvone Lee, a key piece, as questionable. James Franklin said this week that CB Tariq Castro-Fields, out now for a month, will be a game-time decision.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 15-point favorite. The line opened at Penn State -13.

Fun facts: The Land Grant Trophy, which looks like glued-together spare parts from many other trophies, is on the line.

If you can picture the Spartan mascot looking angry and/or gastroenterologically challenged, you've got a sense of the "Gruff Sparty,'' logo MSU will wear on its helmets.

Outlook/notes: At first glance, this looks simple. Iowa, Indiana and Ohio State have handled Sparty by a combined 125-19.

But MSU did come back from a week one flameout to Rutgers to surprise rival Michigan in Ann Arbor, and it did beat Northwestern, 29-20 just two weeks ago, when the Wildcats were undefeated and ranked eighth nationally.

The Spartans did that despite Lombardi completing just 11 of 27 throws for 167 yards, 75 of them on one first-quarter play. Four Northwestern turnovers helped. A lot.

Penn State was close to the best reasonable version of itself - pounding behind a good O-line on offense, flying around in attack mode on D - in handling Rutgers last week.

This week has had a strange feel, though. For all of James Franklin’s “1-0 this week,’’ rhetoric, there has been a lot of big-picture, taking-stock talk. Saturday is Senior Day, which lends itself to this sort of thing. And it could be media-directed and not actually what’s happening inside the program, of course. We’ll see.

Prediction: Penn State 23, Michigan State 21.