When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Spartan Stadium (75,005).

TV: ABC (Sean McDonough play-by-play, Todd Blackledge color, Holly Rowe sideline.)

2019 records: Penn State 7-0, 4-0 Big Ten. Michigan St. 4-3, 2-2 Big Ten.

Last week: Penn State beat Michigan, 28-21. Michigan St. did not play last week.

Series and last meeting: Michigan St. leads 17-15-1 and won the last meeting, 21-17 Oct. 13, 2018 at Beaver Stadium.

Coach: Mark Dantonio, 13th season at MSU (111-54), 16th season overall (129-71).

Michigan State’s best player: LB Joe Bachie, who leads the Spartans with 66 tackles and co-leads with 3.5 sacks.

Injury update: Michigan State has six rotation players who have missed the last 2-4 games and are listed as questionable, although the open date last week presumably makes their status more variable: CB Shakur Brown, OLs A. J. Acuri and Blake Bueter, DE Jacob Panasiuk, TE Trenton Gillison and RB Connor Heyward.

Kevin Jarvis, the Spartans’ season-opening starter at LT, has been out for five of an expected six weeks.

For Penn State, starting DE Shaka Toney left the Michigan game with an apparent injury. His status is unknown. WR Cameron Sullivan-Brown left the Iowa game two weeks ago with an apparent injury and did not play last week.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 6-point favorite.

Outlook/notes: Michigan State’s four wins are over Western Michigan, Tulsa, Indiana and Northwestern. The Spartans are on a two-game losing streak by a combined 72-10. Penn State is undefeated and ranked sixth in the country, So why does this feel like, …. a trap?

Let us count the ways. Penn State’s win over Michigan last week was a game it had pointed to all year, a raucous White-out filled with hype and sizzle that largely dissipated after Penn State built a 21-0 lead. There was some emotional hangover after that, and also some exposed vulnerability. The Lions probably lost the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in the second half.

Michigan State has won four of five in this series. The Spartans somehow won at the Beav last year without doing much of anything offensively until the end, but that’s kind of how they roll. After getting routed by Wisconsin and Ohio State and then a bye week, this has the feel of a season reboot for Sparty.

And don’t ever forget: The Land Grant Trophy is on the line.

Prediction: Michigan State 20, Penn State 17.