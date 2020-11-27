When: Noon Saturday.

Where: Michigan Stadium (107,601).

TV: ABC (Dave Pasch play-by-play, Mike Golic color, Paul Carcaterra sideline).

2020 records: Penn State 0-5, Michigan 2-3.

2019 records: Penn State 11-2, 7-2 Big Ten, Michigan.

Last week: Penn State lost 41-21 to Iowa. Michigan beat Rutgers 48-42 in triple overtime.

Series and last meeting: Michigan leads 14-9. Penn State beat Michigan 28-21 Oct. 19, 2019 at Beaver Stadium.

Coach: Jim Harbaugh, sixth season at Michigan (49-21), 17th season overall (156-67-1).

Michigan’s best player: It was DE Aidan Hutchinson before he broke his leg two weeks ago. Now we’ll go with junior LB Josh Ross.

Injury update: For Michigan, four offensive linemen, Ryan Hayes, Jalen Mayfield and Andrew Vestardis, and one defensive linemen, week-one starter Kwity Paye, are questionable. Hayes and Mansfield missed the past three weeks, Paye the last two. Vestardis missed the Rutgers game.

Devyn Ford, Penn State’s first-string RB, is questionable, as is, for the third straight week, OL Des Holmes. TE Zack Kuntz and third-string QB Ta’Quan Roberson are expected to be available, according to James Franklin. Kuntz missed the last four weeks. Roberson was unavailable last week.

Las Vegas says: Michigan is a 2-point favorite. The line opened at Michigan -4.

Outlook/notes: This is the doom and gloom bowl, between America’s two most underachieving programs. It figures to be an even less comfortable trip for Penn State than you’d think, given the state of Michigan’s COVID-related travel restrictions.

Michigan at least may have gotten some juice from last week’s triple-overtime defeat of Rutgers (!), a game the Wolverines trailed 17-0 before turning the reins over to backup QB Cade McNamara. A sophomore from Reno and a 4-star, Sean Clifford-level recruit, McNamara completed 27 of 36 passes for 260 yards and four TDs. He also ran for a score.

Of course, the guy McNamara replaced, Joe Milton, looked like a pretty good option a month ago, when he led Michigan to its season-opening romp at Minnesota.

Michigan’s defense has been, of anything, worse than Penn State’s. This could be a wild, up-and-down, very-unlike-Penn State-and-Michigan, very-like-2020 type of afternoon.

Prediction: Michigan 31, Penn State 30.