When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Beaver Stadium.
TV: ABC (Chris Fowler play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit color, Maria Taylor sideline.)
2019 records: Penn State 6-0, 3-0 Big Ten. Michigan 5-1, 2-1 Big Ten.
Last week: Penn State beat Iowa, 17-12. Michigan beat Illinois, 42-25.
Series and last meeting: Michigan leads 14-8 and won the last meeting, 42-7, Nov. 3, 2018 at Michigan Stadium.
Coach: Jim Harbaugh, fifth season at UM (43-15), 16th season overall (145-61-1).
Michigan’s best player: OG Ben Bredeson on offense and CB Ambry Thomas on defense.
Injury update: Five fairly key Michigan players, WR Nico Collins, DE Kwity Paye, CB Lavert Hill and TE Sean McKean, missed or were limited in the Illinois game. All are considered to some extent questionable for Saturday.
“I tend not to comment on those,” Harbaugh said Monday. “But positive. I would say positive. If I were to comment on it, it would be a positive comment.”
For Penn State, DE Yetur Gross-Matos left the Iowa game late with an apparent lower body problem. His status is unknown.
Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 9-point favorite. The line opened at -8.
Outlook/notes: Have you noticed what’s happening at LSU? A program that’s been winning for decades with great athletes but neanderthal offense got a new coordinator, a new approach with the right QB and the same level of skill-position guys it’s always had, joined the 21st Century and currently leads the country with 52.5 points per game.
That’s what’s supposed to be happening at Michigan. New coordinator (Josh Gattis)? Check. The right QB (Shea Patterson)? Check. Elite pass catchers? Check and then some. A new approach? Check (supposedly).
It hasn’t happened. Michigan is 84th in the country in total offense. Some of my colleagues believe it won’t happen, because Harbaugh is Bo Schembechler’s metaphorical son and won’t, or can’t, loosen the reins.
This is the most talented team Penn State will play that isn’t Ohio State. You wonder if the new Michigan offense will ever ignite. If it does, this week, the Wolverines have at least a puncher’s chance.
If not, Penn State wins. The Lions’ defense, their depth, at home, will be too much.
Prediction: Penn State 24, Michigan 13.