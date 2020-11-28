Jim Harbaugh lost his first game as head coach at Michigan, to a pretty good Utah team on the road.

The Wolverines immediately started playing the best defense in the country, destroying people - No. 22 BYU 31-0, No. 13 Northwestern 38-0 - and rising on the polls.

Harbaugh didn’t beat Michigan’s rivals (Ohio State and Michigan State) that year, setting what is now a familiar pattern. But the Wolverines did finish 10-3, including an undressing of a good Florida team in the Citrus Bowl, and finished 12th in the final AP poll.

That was 2015. It was Michigan’s first 10 win season since 2011, and its first season going undefeated on the road this century.

Although the losses to rivals nagged, it seemed obvious that Harbaugh was essentially fulfilling the promise he was hired for.

Six weeks after the Citrus Bowl, Harbaugh got a verbal commitment from Rashan Gary, the No. 1-ranked player in the high school class of 2016.

Harbaugh ran around with his shirt off. He slept over at a recruit’s house. He dove into a swimming pool fully clothed, including the trademark khakis.

He pushed the limits, putting his team through a summer practice at IMG Academy in Florida attended by 5,000 fans, many of them recruits. He told his players not to eat chicken, because, “it’s a nervous bird.’’

"He thinks some type of sickness injected its way into the human population when people began eating white meats instead of beef and pork," said then-Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight. "And he believes it, 100 percent."

This used to seem like eccentric genius. But it has since become clear that a steady climb into the elite, for Michigan, under Harbaugh, simply isn’t happening. Now he just seems out of touch.

Which brings us, of course, to Penn State, which has zero wins in 2020, or two fewer than Michigan. Harbaugh’s record in his tenure at Michigan, 49-21 through six seasons, is slightly better than James Franklin, 56-28 through seven seasons.

Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class is ranked ninth in the country; Penn State’s is 23rd.

Harbaugh is 3-2 head-to-head with Franklin, including wins by 49-10 and 42-7.

Yet Harbaugh’s seat is, undeniably, warmer than Franklin’s, at least by perception.

When this topic came up on ESPN’s morning show, “Get Up,’’ Friday, the universal take among the panelists, Heather Dinich, Paul Finebaum and host Mike Greenberg, was that Harbaugh’s job was in jeopardy and should be, and that Franklin’s wasn’t and shouldn’t.

You know the litany: Penn State lost Micah Parsons and then Journey Brown and Pat Freiermuth. It has four new assistant coaches including the offensive coordinator, all of whom had to put their stuff in via Zoom meeting during a pandemic.

That pandemic has separated Franklin from his family. It has created a rash of mysterious false-positive tests within the program, etc. etc.

It’ll be interesting to see how sports in 2020 is perceived down the road, historically. Championships and records may be viewed with an asterisk, similar to the way the World War II years are now perceived.

Interesting, that that leaning seems to be helping Franklin, in the court of public perception, right now.

By interesting, I don’t mean wrong.

Take emotion and allegiance out of it for a moment. From the point when Franklin got his own players to Happy Valley until COVID-19 entered the lexicon, he was 42-11, with a Big Ten title, berths in the Rose, Fiesta and Cotton Bowls and wins in the latter two.

Which is more likely, that 2020 is an aberration or that 2016-19 were?

It’s obvious, isn’t it?

OK, so Michigan was 19-7 in 2018-19. Franklin isn’t any closer to the Ohio State bar Harbaugh is. Does he get any of the same consideration?