STATE COLLEGE — “It was a chess match all night long,” James Franklin said late Saturday night, after Penn State held off Michigan 28-21.

Really? Is that what it was?

When Michigan called time out, apparently overwhelmed by the clamor, before it snapped the ball for the first time? When the Wolverines then drove to the Penn State 47 yard-line, faced a fourth down and less than a yard and, with a tone to be set and a season on the line … punted?

When they racked up five pre-snap penalties, including jumping offsides twice in a row with Penn State inside its 5-yard line?

When Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh opted for a 58-yard field goal, just before halftime, with a kicker whose career high is 43?

When Franklin followed that by, he admitted, messing up the clock/time management in the final minute of the half, not calling time after a 7-yard gain on first down and calling time before fourth down, only to punt?

When Franklin had the score and the clock in his favor, closer Noah Cain warmed up and waiting, and not making the call to the bullpen?

At no time did this feel, to your correspondent, like Bobby Fischer vs. Boris Spassky.

If Penn State’s biggest win since 2016 was not even metaphorically a chess match, it’s not clear what it was. Certainly it’s unclear — perhaps even compared to before Saturday night — what Penn State and Michigan are.

Harbaugh’s team had its back to the wall. He’s not coaching for his job yet, but Notre Dame goes to Ann Arbor Saturday, and Ohio State looms at the end of November, and at Michigan, 8-4 or 9-3 isn’t going to cut it in perpetuity.

There’s an odd lack of urgency to Harbaugh, a sort of academic reserve, as if he’s an eccentric professor and football is an ongoing class project, an educational journey he and his guys are on together.

“Just complimented them on the way they played, the effort they gave, the character they showed,” he said he told his team after the game.

“All (should keep) their heads high, and come back at it again on Monday.”

Contrast that with Franklin, after a season-gutting loss to Ohio State a year ago: “You guys thought I was a psychopath in the past? You have no idea.”

Michigan had more rushing yards Saturday, more passing yards, 12 more first downs, 15:30 more time of possession, was better on third down and ran 82 plays to Penn State’s 54.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Penn State, which had led the country in quarterback sacks, managed one against Michigan. By a safety. Arguably for the game and certainly in the second half, the Wolverines won the line of scrimmage.

Yes, there’s a “however” coming.

Michigan’s defense reminds me a little of Georgetown’s in basketball in the 1980s, savagely defending every inch of space, overloading, overplaying, contesting everything.

Penn State’s offense has not yet been a consistent, efficient, yardage-churning machine against anybody. Maybe it could never be that against this opponent.

“It really comes down to explosive plays against that defense,” Franklin said. “(Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown) is going to overload you in the box and put his defensive backs on islands and you have to win.”

On a snap-for-snap basis, Penn State didn’t. But tight end Pat Freiermuth won, man-to-man with a safety, for Penn State’s first touchdown. K.J. Hamler beat a safety for one score and sprinted past blown coverage for another.

“We missed some tonight, but we won enough of them,” Franklin said. “That was the difference in the game.”

Win the turnover battle, the field position battle, the penalty battle, the explosive-play battle, and win the game. That was the formula Saturday, and it probably had to be.

Is it enough for the long haul?