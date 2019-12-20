STATE COLLEGE - James Franklin hasn’t hired an offensive coordinator to replace Ricky Rahne, but he has reshuffled his coaching staff to handle coordinating duties for the Cotton Bowl.

Franklin announced at Penn State’s bowl media day Friday that Tyler Bowen is the interim offensive coordinator and will call plays for the Dec. 30 bowl game with Memphis.

Old Dominion introduced Rahne as its new head coach Dec. 10.

Rahne was also the quarterbacks coach. Kirk Campbell, promoted from offensive assistant, will get that title.

Jeff Carpenter, formerly an off-the-field analyst, hac been promoted to offensive graduate assistant, replacing Mark Dupuis, whom Rahne hired at Old Dominion.

Bowen is Penn State's tight ends coach. He has been an OC, in 2016, at Fordham, where he ran the same offense Penn State now uses.

“Tyler has done a great job,’’ said Franklin. “He’s been with me for a long time, since he was a player. Excited about this opportunity for him."

“We didn’t skip a beat in the first meetings (under Bowen),’’ quarterback Sean Clifford said.

“You never know what a coach is going to think or how he’s going to change when he gets on a bigger stage in front of everybody, but Coach Bowen didn’t blink.’’

Franklin said Bowen and other members of the current staff are under consideration for the OC job. The decision might take a while, in part because most of the outside candidates are currently working as offensive coordinators.

Don’t expect a substantial reworking of Penn State’s spread-based, Moorhead-inspired system.

“We don't want someone to come in and start all over again,’’ Franklin said.

“You look across the country, even in our conference where maybe it took the first four, five games for people to get used to a new system. We're looking for somebody that has the experience and the humility to come in and blend.’’

Franklin declined to give a timeline for the hire.

“When I have the decision made, you guys will know,’’ he said. “Giving any more detail not only is inappropriate but can impact the search. I'm not going and hiring some guy that's sitting at Champs (a sports bar) making all the calls.’’

In other news:

*Franklin said he expects Clifford, who missed the last regular season with with Rutgers due to an apparent buildup of nagging injuries, to start the bowl game.

“We expect Sean to be 100 percent,’’ Franklin said. “He's not full right now. He's taking most of the reps but he's not 100 percent right now, but we anticipate him being 100 percent.’’

“I feel good,’’ said Clifford. “Near the end of the season, I wasn’t playing at the same endurance level and my speed was not there.

“It started at the Minnesota game, and carrying on from there with Indiana and Ohio State, I was battling a lot of pain. It’s not something to harp on.’’

*Wide receiver K. J. Hamler said he’ll announce after the bowl game whether he’s returning to school in 2020 or declaring himself eligible for the NFL Draft.

“I really didn’t expect it to be this difficult and stressful,’’ Hamler admitted. “I’m really just waiting on God to give me a sign.’’

Hamler was projected as a second-round pick in a mock draft by CBS Sports last week.

Several other Penn State players, including starting CB Tariq-Castro-Fields, DE Shaka Toney and S Lamont Wade, have both college and draft eligibility in 2020 and haven’t yet announced decisions.

*Before Franklin’s new contract was announced, there were reports that he met with Florida State officials about their head coaching job. He was asked about it.

“I did not meet with Florida State's officials,’’ he said.