When: 8 p.m. Friday.
Where: Maryland Stadium (51,802).
TV: FS1(Tim Brando play-by-play, Spencer Tillman color, Coley Harvey sideline).
2019 records: Penn State 3-0, 0-0 Big Ten. Maryland 2-1, 0-0 Big Ten. Both teams were off last week.
Series and last meeting: Penn State leads 39-2-1 and won the last meeting, 38-3 Nov. 24, 2018 at Beaver Stadium.
Coach: Mike Locksley, first year at Maryland, fourth year overall (5-32).
Maryland’s best player: RB Anthony McFarland ran for 1,077 yards last year and has six touchdowns through three games this year.
Injury update: For Penn State, RB Journey Brown is listed on some internet sites as questionable with a knee injury, although Brown, who started against Pitt, is the first name listed on this week’s depth chart at his position.
WR Daniel George is questionable (wrist).
Maryland’s best offensive lineman, Terrence Davis, is out 4-6 weeks with an MCL sprain. Kicker Joe Petrino will be a game-day decision with a groin injury. Backup RB Jake Long is done for the season with an ACL tear. WR Jeshuan Jones, who had been the Terps’ leading returning receiver, is missing the season with an ACL. His replacement, Darryl Jones, has a calf issue but is probable.
Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 6.5-point favorite. The line opened at -8.
Outlook/notes: Penn State won the last two meetings by a combined 104-6. This is a different animal. James Franklin said this week that "we have gotten to the point as a program that we are getting people's best version of themselves.''
He also equated this game, interestingly, to two Franklin-era Penn State games - a 13-10 win of Rutgers in 2014, the Scarlet Knights’ first ever Big Ten game; and a 31-30 battle with Maryland in Baltimore in 2015, in Locksley’s first game as the Terps interim HC after the sacking of Randy Edsall.
As in the 2015 game (for which I predicted a close Maryland win), Maryland is at home, coming off a bye, with some reason to believe.
Penn State will be on the road, in a hostile environment, against a team that looked scary-good three weeks ago in bombing Syracuse. It’ll be the first time, in anything like this situation, for first-year starting QB Sean Clifford and a number of his teammates.
Pass rush, a critical element in all modern football games, should be huge here. Maryland QB Josh Jackson, the Virginia Tech transfer, can make all the throws if he can stand in a clean pocket. Get him “off his spot,’’ and everything changes. Penn State’s defensive line ought to be its best position-group and the Lions have been among the national leaders in sacks the past three seasons, but neither of those elements has shown up yet. Yetur Gross-Matos (assuming you’re healthy), Nittany Nation turns its anxious eyes to you.
Prediction: Penn State 27, Maryland 24.