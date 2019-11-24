Going up: 1. Safety Lamont Wade. Three forced fumbles, a sack, a fumble recovery and two tackles for loss for an emerging team leader. 2. DE Yetur Gross-Matos. Nine tackles, two sacks, two TFLs and great energy from a guy who had been struggling. 3. QB Will Levis. Thrown into a brutal spot, and except for one big mistake, did fine. 4. WR Justin Shorter. Three catches and maybe some light at the end of the tunnel. 5. Safety Garrett Taylor. Two of your three leading tacklers being safeties isn’t a good sign, but Taylor was very solid all day.
Going down: 1. Punter Blake Gillikin. Rare off day came at the worst time. 2. RB Ricky Slade. Seems to be fading away. 3. DE Shaka Toney. A quiet day, and there have been a few of those lately. 4. WR Jahan Dotson. Has seemed poised to take the next step for a while now, but it hasn’t happened. 5. RB Noah Cain. Obviously not his fault, but one carry for one yard? Is he injured or not?