Going up: 1. QB Sean Clifford. Baby steps, but so far, so good. 2. WR Justin Shorter. Offense seemed determined to establish him early, and did. Ready for closeup. 3. Kicker Jordan Stout. Boom. 3. RB Devyn Ford. Second college carry was an 81-yard TD. 4. CBs Keaton Ellis and Joey Porter, Jr. The 14th- and 15th-ranked recruits of the class of 2019 were on the field early Saturday, at maybe the most athletically demanding position on the field. 5. RB Nick Eury. Fifth-string walk-on gets a moment in the sun.
Going down: 1. Penn State linebackers. Simply weren’t needed, and mostly got the day off. Idaho somehow managed to render Micah Parsons superfluous. 2. WRs Jahan Dotson and Mac Hippenhammer. Lost in the shuffle a bit. Hippenhammer was the only rotation WR without a catch. Dotson wasn’t involved much, either. 3. Kicker Rafael Checa. Last year’s kickoff guy. Not this year’s. 4. TE Pat Freiermuth. No big deal, but didn’t seem much involved even before taking a big hit and getting the rest of the day off. 5. RB Ricky Slade. Again, no need to read anything into this, but on a day when everyone else ran wild, the #1 tailback had five carries for nine yards.