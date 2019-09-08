Going up: 1. TE Pat Freiermuth. Things changed fast when Penn State started getting this guy the ball. 2. WR Jahan Dotson. Elite athlete growing into role. Had his best college game. 3. CB Tariq Castro-Fields. Simply one of the best players on the football team. 4. CB John Reid. Shout-out to the guy that made the play of the game. 5. RB Journey Brown. Starting to look like the guy at tailback. And he blocked a punt.
Going down: 1. DE Shaka Toney. Didn’t start. Kind of getting lost out there. 2. RB Ricky Slade. Second straight quiet game. 3. WR Justin Shorter. One catch, very early. Modest impact so far. 4. LB Jesse Luketa. Huge talent, but hasn’t popped yet. 5. The point spread. Penn State has been favored by a combined 70 points and covered by a combined 34