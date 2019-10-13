Going up: 1. DT Robert Windsor. Not just the game of his life. It’s hard to imagine an interior d-lineman playing much better. 2. RB Noah Cain. I believe we’ve covered this. At length. The toughness of this teenage kid can’t be overstated. 3. Punter Blake Gillikin. Best game of the year on a night when field position mattered a lot. 4. WR K. J. Hamler. Seven catches and one acrobatic TD on a night when the passing game got little else done. The extent to which defenses are selling out to stop him hasn’t been chronicled enough. 5. Safety Lamont Wade. First-year starter getting more confident and aggressive, and thus better, each time out.
Going down: 1. Referee John O’Neill. When motoring in Pennsylvania, please be meticulous in observing speed limits and traffic laws. 2. “Fan,’’ Dave Petersen. Dunked on multiple times last week, especially by James Franklin in a dreadlocks wig. 3. Penn State passing game. Lots of moving parts, few of them meshing. 4. CB Tariq Castro-Fields. Still a superb player, but had a couple missteps at a position where missteps glare. 5. QB Sean Clifford. There’s a tense, frantic quality to him that has got to go away and, with time, probably will.