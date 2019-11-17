Going up: 1. LB Micah Parsons. Might now be Penn State’s best player, and shows up every week. Probably not a coincidence Minnesota went 99 yards for a touchdown on the series he sat out last outing. 2. RB Journey Brown. Two straight 100-yard games in Noah Cain’s absence. 3. K Jake Pinegar. Two-for-two, including a 47-yarder. If he misses either, things get dicey. 4. CB Marquis Wilson. Maybe an emerging answer in an otherwise beleaguered secondary. 5. Rutgers. Covered the spread vs. Ohio State. By 17.
Going down: 1. Penn State pass defense. Hard to single anyone out, but the problem seems mental, physical, emotional and possibly schematic. 2. DE Yetur Gross-Matos. One impressive sack. Otherwise MIA. 3. DT Antonio Shelton. Back after suspension, but pretty quiet about it. 4. WR Justin Shorter. Coaches seem to have given up on him, at least for now. It’s become a puzzling story. 5. WR Dan Chisena. Actually started in Shorter’s spot, but didn’t make a play.