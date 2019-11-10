Going up: 1. TE Pat Freiermuth. If only they mined the middle of the field in the passing game with everyone the way they do with this guy. An All-American, maybe? 2. RB Journey Brown. Fourteen carries, 124 yards, two TDs. Maybe featuring A running back is a thing. 3. LB Jan Johnson. Near the end of a unique and remarkable career, he’s become a very fine, reliable player. 4. Punter Blake Gillikin. Has to be one of the best in the country. 5. “Rowing the boat.” Sounds silly to me, too, but, …
Going down: 1. Defensive coordinator Brent Pry. Really tough day, although his unit is obviously not what everyone thought. 2. WR Justin Shorter. It seemed that the coaches gave up on him late. 3. Penn State cornerbacks. Massaging psyches might be in order after this. 4. DE Yetur Gross-Matos. Have people started to figure him out? 5. LB Micah Parsons. “Behavior modification?” Really?