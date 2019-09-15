Going up: 1. LB Cam Brown. Excellent throughout, and best when it counted most. Honorable mention to fellow LBs Micah Parsons and Jan Johnson. 2. RB Noah Cain. Quick, tough, between-the-tackles pounder who consistently gets the extra yard or two. RB stock, of course, remains wildly speculative. 3. RB Journey Brown. Got the start, and delivered a huge play (see RB disclaimer above). 4. K Jordan Stout. Has become a game-changing weapon. 5. P Blake Gillikin. Quietly excellent on a day when field position mattered a lot.

Going down: 1. QB Sean Clifford. Game needs to slow down for him. A lot. And soon. 2. DE Yetur Gross-Matos. He’s apparently less than 100 percent physically. No stats. A non-factor. 3. Penn State Nickel Corners: Pitt picked on the third CB on passing downs pretty successfully. 4. RB Ricky Slade. Lost the starting job. Didn’t make a case to get it back. 4. The Mark Dantonio Coaching Tree. Tough Saturday for these fellas.

