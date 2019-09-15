Panthers looks to avoid 0-2 start as Solich-led Ohio visits

Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi watches as his team plays against Virginia in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Pittsburgh.

 Keith Srakocic

Going up: 1. LB Cam Brown. Excellent throughout, and best when it counted most. Honorable mention to fellow LBs Micah Parsons and Jan Johnson. 2. RB Noah Cain. Quick, tough, between-the-tackles pounder who consistently gets the extra yard or two. RB stock, of course, remains wildly speculative. 3. RB Journey Brown. Got the start, and delivered a huge play (see RB disclaimer above). 4. K Jordan Stout. Has become a game-changing weapon. 5. P Blake Gillikin. Quietly excellent on a day when field position mattered a lot.

Going down: 1. QB Sean Clifford. Game needs to slow down for him. A lot. And soon. 2. DE Yetur Gross-Matos. He’s apparently less than 100 percent physically. No stats. A non-factor. 3. Penn State Nickel Corners: Pitt picked on the third CB on passing downs pretty successfully. 4. RB Ricky Slade. Lost the starting job. Didn’t make a case to get it back. 4. The Mark Dantonio Coaching Tree. Tough Saturday for these fellas.

Sign up for our newsletter