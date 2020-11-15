Going up: 1. QB Will Levis. You’d think the job is his, at least for a while. 2. RB Keyvone Lee. You could have scored on his 31-yard TD, but the true freshman is looking like a weapon. 3. OT Caedan Wallace. R-freshman made first career start, seemed to do fine. 4. DE Jayson Oweh. Nine more tackles. Still looking for his first sack, but an overall bright spot.

Going down: 1. OC Kirk Ciarrocca. Compare to this point in Joe Moorhead’s tenure. 2. QB Sean Clifford. Tough time right now for a kid who wants it so badly. 3. G C.J. Thorpe. Odd man out in OL starting lineup shuffle. When he did play, made some dumb, borderline-dirty plays. 4. WR Jahan Dotson. Still the man, but Nebraska found a way to contain him. 5. Leading With Love. Were the Beatles wrong? Maybe love isn’t all you need.