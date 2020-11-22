Going up: 1. WR Jahan Dotson: You could see him straining to make something happen, and, amid the gloom, that's exactly what he did. 2. DE Shaka Toney. Two sacks, three TFLs. Still fighting. 3. S Lamont Wade. His 10 tackles are just a reflection of front-seven failures, but he is battling. 4. TEs Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson. No replacement for Freiermuth, certainly, but five catches and a TD are something. 5. QB Sean Clifford. Made something happen out of the bullpen, at least.

Going down: 1. DC Brent Pry. His guys seem lost. That seems like an understatement. 2. Penn State RBs. Thirteen carries (Penn State QBs had 21 carries), 26 yards. 3. LB Brandon Smith. Apparently banged up now, but 5-star recruit still finding himself. 4. Penn State WRs not named Jahan. Three catches, 35 yards. 5. HC James Franklin. The natives are becoming really restless.