Going up: 1. WR K. J. Hamler. Getting him the ball often isn’t just a priority. It’s a necessity. 2. LB Micah Parsons. Probably the best game of his career. His understanding of the position is catching up to his confidence and talent. 3. RB Ricky Slade. Finally got some daylight, and took advantage of it. 4. Safety Garrett Taylor. Eight tackles and a sack from a guy whose strength is he doesn’t make mistakes. 5. WR Dan Chisena. Becoming a special teams ace.
Going down: 1. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. If you’ve ever strapped on the iron jock, this is the time. 2. WR Justin Shorter. Still a puzzling non-factor. Has to change, you’d think. 3. All Penn State WRs not named Hamler or Dotson. Please pick up a white courtesy phone. 4. RB Noah Cain. Due to circumstances beyond his control. 5. Wisconsin. Like millions before them, the Badgers expected a vacation in Champaign, Ill.