Going up: 1. DTs Antonio Shelton and P.J. Mustipher. DTs never get credit or stats, but these guys controlled the middle. 2. S Jaquan Brisker. A hitter who can tackle and cover. Honorable mention to CB Keaton Ellis and the entire secondary. 3. TEs Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson. At least as blockers, they have filled the void left by Pat Freiermuth. 4. LB Brandon Smith. Micah Parsons-level physical talent still takes himself out of plays, but getting better and better. 5. RB Kayvone Lee. To borrow from Elton John and Twitter’s Farmer Jones: “And he shall be Keyvone/And he shall be a good man.’’

Going down: 1. The John O’Neill Factor: The Big Ten ref Penn State fans love to hate worked Saturday’s game. No outrages ensued. 2. OL C. J. Thorpe. Didn’t make the trip to Jersey, and the OL flourished. 3. WR Cam Sullivan-Brown. Veteran’s role is ever diminishing. 4. WR Daniel George. See Sullivan-Brown, above. 5. Home-field advantage. Home teams, and home favorites, are winning less. Obviously, the weirdness of 2020 is a factor, but Penn State has won two straight on the road, still looking for a win at the Beav.