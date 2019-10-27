Going up: 1. TE Pat Freiermuth. Gronkowski comparisons are starting to make some sense. A matchup nightmare. 2. Punter Blake Gillikin. Arguably one of a handful of team MVPs. 3. LB Micah Parsons. Seems to be getting better every week - and that’s saying something. 4. DE Jayson Oweh. Two sacks. Big impact. Crazy athletic. 5. CB Marquis Wilson. True freshman had five tackles and a pick, and his role is only going to increase.
Going down: 1. Trap game theory. No big deal, apparently. 2. DT Antonio Shelton. Wasn’t much of a factor even before he got ejected. 3. WRs Daniel George and Mac Hippenhammer. WR seems to be the one position-group not developing depth. 4. DT Robert Windsor. Quiet since the monster Iowa game, although you can’t really put it on him. He’s getting held and double-teamed a lot. 5. Sparty. Truly uninspired effort for a team playing for their season, on their home field.