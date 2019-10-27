No. 6 Penn State handles Michigan State 28-7

Penn State's Jan Johnson, right, hits Michigan State's Darrell Stewart (25) in the end zone on an attempted pass reception during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich.

 Al Goldis

Going up: 1. TE Pat Freiermuth. Gronkowski comparisons are starting to make some sense. A matchup nightmare. 2. Punter Blake Gillikin. Arguably one of a handful of team MVPs. 3. LB Micah Parsons. Seems to be getting better every week - and that’s saying something. 4. DE Jayson Oweh. Two sacks. Big impact. Crazy athletic. 5. CB Marquis Wilson. True freshman had five tackles and a pick, and his role is only going to increase.

Going down: 1. Trap game theory. No big deal, apparently. 2. DT Antonio Shelton. Wasn’t much of a factor even before he got ejected. 3. WRs Daniel George and Mac Hippenhammer. WR seems to be the one position-group not developing depth. 4. DT Robert Windsor. Quiet since the monster Iowa game, although you can’t really put it on him. He’s getting held and double-teamed a lot. 5. Sparty. Truly uninspired effort for a team playing for their season, on their home field.

