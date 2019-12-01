Going up: 1. LB Micah Parsons. Pretty clearly now Penn State’s best player, and looked, on Saturday, like its most driven. 2. RB Journey Brown. 103 yards, three touchdowns and a real, feel-good story on a day otherwise lacking that. 3. DE Jayson Oweh. Not much in the way of numbers (although the stat crew missed half a sack), but was active and solid in a starting role. 4. Rutgers. Give the Scarlet Knights credit for putting up a fight, on the road, on week 12 of a lost season. 5. Nunzio Campanile. Pretty good two-month job audition.
Going down: 1. Penn State defense. It was Rutgers, people. 2. Penn State passing game. 81 yards, 44 of them on one play, and 5.4 yards per attempt. Did we mention it was Rutgers? 3. Time of possession. Penn State seems to lose this stat almost every week. 4. Jim Harbaugh. Although it’s not like losing to this Ohio State team is an indictment of anybody or anything.