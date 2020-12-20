Going up: 1. WR Jahan Dotson. Can’t think of many guys whose stock went up this much in nine games. On merit. 2. Juice Scruggs. Some monster blocks Saturday. Bright future. 3. TE Brenton Strange. Playmaker and blocker. A real surprise. 4. RB Coziah Holmes. Freshman got his first career TD, among other good things. 5. QB Sean Clifford. Still figuring it out, but you’ve got to respect his response to getting benched.

Going down: 1. Big Ten championship week. Throw out the record books when Rutgers and Nebraska get together. 2. Bowl trips. In 2020, no biggie. 3. Condiments. Trips to bowls named for mayonnaise companies: Really no biggie. 4. Beaver Stadium press box. Heater opted out of championship week. 5. College football playoff semifinals. Forget expanding to eight. How about contracting to two?