Going up: 1. WR Jahan Dotson: Eight catches, 189 all-purpose yards, a punt return TD and other game-breaking plays. 2. WR Parker Washington. Dotson’s sidekick was almost as good - and he’s a true freshman. 3. DE Shane Simmons. On Senior Day, a senior plays the best game of his career. 4. S Jaquan Brisker. Closing his college career on a roll. JUCO transfer might be a pro. 5. QB Will Levis. Added passing to his portfolio. Good skill for a QB to have.

Going down: 1. RBs Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes. Two freshmen to be excited about going forward, but they weren’t a factor Saturday. 2. LB Brandon Smith. Seems to be emerging one week, gets lost in the shuffle the next. 3. CB Daequan Hardy. The kid’s already good and going to be better, but got burned a couple times this week. 4. Fair-catch analytics. At least on this Saturday, returning kicks looked like a defensible strategy. 5. The Land Grant Trophy. James Franklin: “It’s like your great uncle made it in a workshop with leftover parts.’’