Value going up: 1. DE Shaka Toney. Seven tackles and two sacks that should have been decisive. Way too quick for the Hoosiers. 2. CB Joey Porter, Jr. Five tackles and a sack in which appeared to be an excellent starting debut. The other CB, Tariq Castro-Fields, also looked good. 3. TE Pat Freiermuth. Seven catches, even if he wasn’t found much late. Clearly the main passing-game target. 4. WR Parker Washington. Officially just two catches, but that doesn’t count at overtime TD and drawing a key interference call. A true freshman with enormous promise. 5. RB Keyvonne Lee. True freshman forced into duty, did fine. The other frosh RB, Caziah Holmes, also seemed up to it.

Value going down: 1. K Jake Pinegar. Missed more FGs in a couple hours than he did all of last season. Not much else to say. 2. Special teams coach Joe Lorig. Real bad day at the office. A lot of wreckage to pick through. 3. QB Will Levis. In the game, in the red zone, to run the ball out of the Wildcat, and gets the ball ripped from his hands by a Hoosier. 4. WR Cam Sullivan-Brown. Out of the picture. 5. TE Zack Kuntz. See Sullivan-Brown, above.