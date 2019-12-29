Going up: 1. Linebacker Micah Parsons. Has any college player raised his stock as much in bowl season? And his price was already way up there. 2. RB Journey Brown. Another obvious pick. Bear in mind that not so long ago, Brown was seen as a track star playing football, not the other way around. 3. Memphis kicker Riley Patterson. How many NFL teams would take him over their kicker right now? 4. Kirk Ciarrocca. Penn State’s new offensive coordinator now steps to center stage. 5. The Cotton Bowl. Seems, at times, like the black sheep of the New Year’s Six - it’s not even on New Year’s, for one thing. Despite that, a major-league operation. Big fun in Big D.
Going down: 1. Penn State’s passing game. Eleven receptions for 133 yards. See Kirk Ciarrocca, above. 2. DE Yetur Gross-Matos. Yes, Memphis held him more often than it was called. But the NFL can’t be impressed with the impact he’s had most of this season. 3. OT Will Fries. Struggled at times, including penalties on back-to-back snaps. 4. Coaches’ Gatorade shower. Who knew it could get you tackled? 5. Total yardage. Penn State was outgained eight times this year. And went 11-2.