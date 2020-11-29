Going up: 1. RB Keyvone Lee. True freshman goes for 134 yards, a TD, 6.1 yards/carry, and was the go-to guy down the stretch. A breakthrough. 2. WR Parker Washington. What Lee revealed himself to be Saturday, this true freshman has pretty much been from the jump. 3. WR Isaac Lutz. Ex-walk-on gets his moment, delivers. 4. CB Joey Porter, Jr. The entire secondary probably merits this nod, especially given how depleted the DBs are, but Porter appears to be the best of the bunch. 5. QB Sean Clifford. Back in the saddle again.

Going down: 1. Jim Harbaugh. Beleaguered. 2. K/P Jordan Stout. Struggled in both of his roles. 3. DE Shane Simmons. Seems to have dropped out of the picture. 4. WR Daniel George. Former starter now, evidently, getting passed over by Isaac Lutz, among others. 5. TE Zack Kuntz. Finally healthy, but not a factor.