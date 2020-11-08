Going up: 1. WR Jahan Dotson. Emergence as a player and team leader continued amid the gloom. 2. WR Parker Washington. Seems like a true-freshman version of Dotson. 3. LB Brandon Smith. Five tackles and a sack. The LB level seemed OK Saturday as the front and back ends imploded. 4. DE Jayson Oweh. Game-high 10 tackles, two TFLs. 5. Vacant. It was hard enough coming up with four, folks.

Going down: 1. Penn State offensive line. In this position-group, you don’t run guys in and out of the game “to get a spark.’’ You do it because the house is on fire. 2. Penn State secondary. As with the OL, it’s hard to single anyone out, and just as hard to absolve anyone. 3. QB Sean Clifford. Early on, when it still could have been a back-and-forth shootout, he couldn’t find the strike zone. 4. OC Kirk Ciarrocca. Too early to judge, and nobody can out-coordinate a bad OL, but there were way too many low-percentage “shots down the field.’’ 5. James Franklin. Now he really earns his money.