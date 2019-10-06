Going up: 1. RB Noah Cain. The downside of RB-by-committee is overrated, but when The Guy emerges, see it for what it is. 2. S Lamont Wade. Team-high 11 tackles and a sack for a 5-9 safety. 3. DE Shaka Toney. Did what a prototype speed-rushing end is supposed to against a R-freshman offensive tackle - sack the QB three times. 4. LB Ellis Brooks. Should have showed up on the MR before now. Emblematic of the defense - there’s essentially no dropoff when Penn State goes to its No. 2 MLB. 5. TE Nick Bowers. Theme alert. The no. 2 tight end is averaging over 27 yards per catch.
Going down: 1. RBs not named Noah Cain. When does a committee become a supporting cast? 2. Kickers Jake Pinegar and Jordan Stout. Not long ago, this duo looked like a sizable strength. Still could be, but the last couple weeks have been wobbly. 3. WR Mac Hippenhammer. MIA Saturday. Seems to be losing traction. 4. DE Shane Simmons. Franklin seems to love him, but we haven’t seen it in a game yet.