Value up: 1. WR Jahan Dotson. Breakthrough, eight-catch, 144-yard, two-TD game, much of it against an all-American CB. 2. P/K Jordan Stout. Punted for a 49-yard average and nailed a 50-yard “extra-time,’’ FG. 3. CB Joey Porter, Jr. You saw his value covering elite WRs when he briefly left the game. 4. LB Ellis Brooks. Very solid game for the guy in the middle. Game-high 11 tackles. 5. LB Jesse Luketa. His athleticism and fire were missed as he served first-half suspension, and noticed as soon as he returned.

Value down: 1. Penn State offensive line. Supposed to be a critical strength of this team. Not seeing it. 2. Penn State running backs. Got a grand total of eight carries. 3. TE Pat Freiermuth. His value is way up there, of course, but he wasn’t enough of a factor on this night, and made some blocking mistakes. 4. QB Sean Clifford. A good player and a mega-tough one, but always seems cranked a bit too tight. Maybe that’s just who he is. 5. DE Shaka Toney. Ohio State seems to have the ability to take away opponents’ key elements. Maybe that’s what happened here.