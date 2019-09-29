1 psu taxslayer practice.jpg
Penn State passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ricky Rahne calls a play during practice at Fernandina Beach High School Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015. Rahne will coach the Lions' offense during the TaxSlayer Bowl against Georgia after the firing of offensive coordinator John Donovan.

 CASEY KREIDER | Staff Photographer

Going up: 1. OC Ricky Rahne. Painted a masterpiece. Has to be enjoying the radio silence from his critics. 2. QB Sean Clifford. Last report, we said the game had to slow down for him. At this rate, it’ll be moving backwards by Halloween. 3. CB Tariq Castro-Fields. If healthy, he’s going to be playing football for a long time. 4. WR K. J. Hamler. Weapon fired. Target obliterated. 5. DE Yetur Gross-Matos. From the opening snap, the energy, explosiveness and activity were all back.

Going down: 1. LB Micah Parsons. Got to be smarter. 2. TE Pat Freiermuth. Not his fault, of course, but a quiet night given everything else going on. 3. WR Justin Shorter. Still not being featured. Still not sure why. 4. K Jordan Stout. OK, so he’s not necessarily the greatest who ever lived. 5. Syracuse. Three weeks ago, Maryland hung 63 on the Orange, 42 in the first half.

