Going up: 1. OC Ricky Rahne. Painted a masterpiece. Has to be enjoying the radio silence from his critics. 2. QB Sean Clifford. Last report, we said the game had to slow down for him. At this rate, it’ll be moving backwards by Halloween. 3. CB Tariq Castro-Fields. If healthy, he’s going to be playing football for a long time. 4. WR K. J. Hamler. Weapon fired. Target obliterated. 5. DE Yetur Gross-Matos. From the opening snap, the energy, explosiveness and activity were all back.
Going down: 1. LB Micah Parsons. Got to be smarter. 2. TE Pat Freiermuth. Not his fault, of course, but a quiet night given everything else going on. 3. WR Justin Shorter. Still not being featured. Still not sure why. 4. K Jordan Stout. OK, so he’s not necessarily the greatest who ever lived. 5. Syracuse. Three weeks ago, Maryland hung 63 on the Orange, 42 in the first half.