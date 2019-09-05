Don’t expect nine Penn State players to carry the ball against Buffalo Saturday.

Don’t figure on 13 Nittany Lions catching passes, 27 making a tackle, or 72 getting in the game, as happened last week in Penn State’s unholy 79-7 stomping of Idaho.

Now the process of keeping all those runners and catchers and tacklers happy begins, a process coach James Franklin says, emphatically, doesn’t concern him a bit.

A more tangible process is also a more important one: Franklin has a lot of athletes. He has a ton of guys who can run. How to translate all that athleticism into on-the-field production?

Two words: special teams. For a program run the way Franklin wants, with the talent base he has built, to thrive, special teams have to be more than a “third phase. They have to do more than just hold serve. They have to make plays that turn games.

The 2019 team includes the raw requisites - a new special-teams coach, Joe Lorig, who worked magic in the same role at Memphis; a dynamic kick returner in K. J. Hamler; a bazooka-legged kicker in Jordan Stout; and roughly 25-30 defensive back/wide receiver/linebacker types advanced enough to contribute on the field now.

The last group is the kind from which great coverage units are made. It requires a few from that group to, at least for now, commit utterly to becoming “foundational,’’ special teams players.

Nick Scott was one of those. Scott, who grew up in Lancaster, played running back and safety during his Penn State career but always played, and embraced, special teams.

Scott backed up Marcus Allen at safety for two seasons, before the latter of which Scott was named a special-teams team captain. As a fifth-year senior he replaced Allen at safety, but was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams as a special-teamer last spring, has made the Rams’ 53-man roster as a special-teamer, and talks about coaching special teams some day.

Maybe Jonathan Sutherland is the new Nick Scott. Like Scott with Allen, Sutherland waits for his chance behind a superb safety, Garrett Taylor. Like Scott, he will show up on four special teams on Saturdays this fall.

Like Scott, Sutherland has a knack for it.

“Most guys will come under control and chatter their feet and get their hips underneath them and then make the tackle,’’ Franklin said last October, when Sutherland was emerging as a coverage ace.

“With Sutherland, he's more like a missile.”

“We take a lot of pride in that, being on all four special teams,” Sutherland said Tuesday. “Just like offense and defense, special teams is a phase of the game that can decide if you win or lose the game.’’

Sutherland’s favorite special team is kickoff.

“I like hitting people, running full speed,” he said.

Despite Franklin’s avowed emphasis on special teams, Penn State’s have never never been better than pretty good during his tenure, 44th in the country last year according to metrics by the web site Football Outsiders.

That will have to change for the Lions go get where they want to go. But special teams have become a place for players to get traction within the program, on the field and in the locker room.

It happened for Nick Scott. It’s happening for Sutherland. It’ll have to happen for some others.

“He is a kid that is very serious about his craft and how he goes about his business,’’ Franklin said of Sutherland Tuesday.

“That's in the weight room, that's with study hall, that's with school. I've been talking about him inside Lasch building with our team as a guy that's got great habits and really does everything right.

“I think you guys, as you continue to get to know him over these next couple years, you're going to love him.’’