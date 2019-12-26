DALLAS - Penn State’s running backs are like high-end sports cars - sleek, fast and sought after.
And, you’d think, temperamental.
They, and their teammates, insist otherwise.
“There’s no controversy. There’s no, ‘I’m better than him.’ ’’ quarterback Sean Clifford said Thursday, “I see Journey Brown running down the field when Noah Cain scores a touchdown, and he’s as excited as he would be when he scores. Or for Noah or Devin or Ricky.
“You can tell it because of how they carry themselves every day, how they talk about their brothers. It’s just really impressive.’’
The foursome are redshirt sophomore Journey Brown, sophomore Ricky Slade, and true freshmen Noah Cain and Devyn Ford.
Brown was the lowest-ranked recruit of the group, but leads the team in rushing and yards per carry.
The most impressive has probably been Cain, but he’s missed three games and been hampered for the second half of the season by an undisclosed injury.
Some of his teammates say Ford has the biggest upside.
Slade might have been the top recruit of the bunch, but has not yet gotten traction as a college player.
All four of them play, on a rotating basis, which means none of them are featured, and none of them has gotten enough touches to be unqualifiedly happy. It’s almost a routine assumption among Penn State fans that at least one of them will be gone via transfer next year.
But it does not appear that the system in changing.
“We have four running backs we really like,’’ Franklin said a dozen times in his weekly press conferences.
“We’re rotating our backs, as we’ve discussed ad nauseam, and really all of them are doing some nice things.’’
The script changed during Penn State’s 17-12 win at Iowa Oct. 12, a rock-fight of a game in which Franklin needed to grind out first downs on the ground late and rode Cain, who had 102 yards in 22 carries and a critical fourth-quarter TD.
After that, Franklin said from now on, he’d break from the rotation to give Cain the ball in four-minute offense.
Two weeks later, Cain had to be carried off the field during Penn State’s win at Michigan State. Then Brown emerged, and had 100-yard games against Minnesota, Indiana and Rutgers in November.
Franklin’s rhetoric held steady.
“It’s not like stylistically they’re so different that we have to change what we do,” he said.
“Sometimes you have backs that aren’t good in the passing game, whether it’s protection or in the passing game in terms of receiving the ball out of the backfield, route running, catching the ball consistently. But all four of them do that extremely well. It doesn’t really impact us or limit us in any way.”
Down the stretch of the regular season, Franklin said Cain probably could have played if needed.
He said he’s, “100 percent ready to go,’’ Thursday. He also said he’s been ready, as far as he’s concerned, at least since mid-November.
But he also insisted he understood.
“It was definitely tough,’’ Cain said. “We had some tough conversations. But, (the coaches) don’t want to risk anything for my future.’’
The players - who have dubbed themselves the Lawn Boyz - seem used to it.
“That started at camp,’’ Brown said. “(Running backs coach Ja’Juan) Seider told us it was going to be like this, and for me personally, I don't care if I get one yard, one carry.
We have the mentality, if one of us eats, we all eat.’’