When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City (70,585).

TV: ABC (Sean McDonough play-by-play, Todd Blackledge color, Holly Rowe sideline.)

2019 records: Penn State 5-0, 2-0 Big Ten. Iowa 4-1, 1-1 Big Ten.

Last week: Penn State beat Purdue 35-7. Iowa lost at Michigan, 10-3.

Series and last meeting: Penn State leads 16-12 and won the last meeting, 30-24 Oct. 27, 2018 at Beaver Stadium.

Coach: Kirk Ferentz, 21st year at Iowa (156-102), 24th year overall (168-123).

Iowa’s best player: Probably DE A. J. Epenesa, although opponents have been able to keep him somewhat in check so far.

Injury update: Five Iowa regulars - Safety Kaevon Merriweather, OT Alaric Jackson, DT Brady Reiff, OF Kyler Schott and CB Matt Hankins - are listed as questionable, although media reports out of Iowa suggest all or most of them could play Saturday. Jackson, in particular, is a key figure. He played last week, coming off a knee strain, but struggled.

For Penn State, starting WR Justin Shorter did not play last week and is questionable.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 3.5-point favorite. The line opened at -2.5.

Outlook/notes: Iowa might be looking for a third straight victory in this series if not for, 1. A superhuman performance by Saquon Barkley and brilliant clutch pass and catch (Trace McSorley to Juwan Johnson) at Kinnick in 2017, and 2. A horrendous performance by Iowa QB Nate Stanley (18-of-49 passes for 205 yards, two INTs) at Penn State last year.

Iowa under Ferentz has a good track record against spread offenses, including a 55-24 romp over third-ranked Ohio State as an 18-point underdog in ‘17, and last year’s 27-22 defeat of Joe Moorhead and Mississippi State as a 7-point dog in the Outback Bowl. The Hawkeyes are great at disguising what they’re doing pre-snap, and will thus provide a graduate-level exam for Penn State QB Sean Clifford.

Penn State is probably the better team, and certainly has a higher ceiling. If the Lions’ elite defensive front wins big and consistently pressures the relatively immobile Stanley, Penn State might win big, and could get by even without much from Clifford and the offense.

But the Hawkeyes will be fighting for their season, at home, with forecast temps in the 40s and winds nearing 20 m.p.h. This is a tough call, but I’m going with the side with its back to the wall.

Prediction: Iowa 17, Penn State 16.